Dr. Catalina Solis, MD
Overview
Dr. Catalina Solis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weston, FL.
Dr. Solis works at
Locations
All Womens Healthcare of Southern Florida Inc1601 Town Center Blvd, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 507-4494
First Class OB/GYN1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 212, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 507-4494Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Super profesional, humana, te responde tus dudas y te ayuda. La mejor elección
About Dr. Catalina Solis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solis accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Solis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.