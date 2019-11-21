Overview

Dr. Catalina Bernal-Schmidt, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Bernal-Schmidt works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien in Burien, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.