Dr. Catalin Marinescu, MD
Overview
Dr. Catalin Marinescu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila" and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Marinescu works at
Locations
Trimed Clinical Trials415 Old Newport Blvd Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 642-3606Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Obgyn Care16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 265, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 727-4200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
As an European, I am used to excellent medical quality service being provided, but I found that I was getting pretty desperate from the lack of answers and help I was receiving from other 5 doctors. Then I came to Dr. Marinescu, who discovered the problem right away. I had endometriosis, pretty large polyp and fibroid. He was very polite and treated me with respect. He was professional and fixed the problem with minimally invasive surgery, and I was home the same day. I only regret that I didn’t find him sooner, and didn’t waste my time with those other hack jobs. It would have saved me 2 years of unbearable pain and suffering. Dr. Marinescu cares about his patients, and not about himself or money, as other doctors do. He explains everything and makes sure that patients receive the treatment and care they need. I know that for any future needs for a gynecologist I may have, Dr. Marinescu will be the doctor I visit first and foremost. Thank you very much Dr. Marinescu for everything!
About Dr. Catalin Marinescu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French, Romanian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center Chicago
- Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila"
