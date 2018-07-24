Overview

Dr. Cataldo Cacace, MD is an Urology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.



Dr. Cacace works at Cataldo Cacace M.d. LLC in Union City, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.