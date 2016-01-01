Dr. Cat Dang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cat Dang, DO
Dr. Cat Dang, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Insightful Minds - Orange County, CA3300 Irvine Ave Ste 261, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 270-2902
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
About Dr. Cat Dang, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992863955
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship
- UCLA / San Fernando Valley Program, Adult Psychiatry Residency Training
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- University Of California, Irvine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
