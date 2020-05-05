Overview

Dr. Cassie Scripter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Scripter works at Hillside Medical Office, LLC in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.