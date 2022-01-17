Dr. Cassie Carney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassie Carney, DO
Dr. Cassie Carney, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairlawn, OH.
Dr. Carney works at
Naum N Karapashev MD2708 Crawfis Blvd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 869-6673
Cleveland Clinic Akron General1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 869-6673Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Akron Surgery Center Providers4127 Medina Rd Ste 104, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 869-6673
- Akron General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Carney is one of the best doctors I've ever had in my life!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1003049115
Dr. Carney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carney has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney.
