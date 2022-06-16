Overview

Dr. Cassie Burns, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.



Dr. Burns works at Pulmonary Associates West Mobile in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.