Dr. Cassidy Hinojosa, MD
Dr. Cassidy Hinojosa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Coastal Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Center5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 310, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 402-9819
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Such a great physician, Dr. Hinojosa did an amazing job on my tummy tuck. I am so happy with results she is always available to her patients Especially after surgery. Wonderful bedside manners. 1st choice in corpus for cosmetic needs and more.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hinojosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinojosa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinojosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinojosa speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinojosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinojosa.
