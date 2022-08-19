Dr. Cassidy Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassidy Sullivan, MD
Overview
Dr. Cassidy Sullivan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Saddleback Medical Center and Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (OB/GYN)3711 Long Beach Blvd Ste 700, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The entire office staff was professional, friendly, kind, and helpful. The office was clean and organized. It was a great all women run office!
About Dr. Cassidy Sullivan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
