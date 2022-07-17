Overview

Dr. Cassidy Koonce, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.



Dr. Koonce works at Surgical Services Of Athens in Athens, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.