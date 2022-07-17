Dr. Cassidy Koonce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koonce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassidy Koonce, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was impressed with the short wait time in the lobby and pleased with the pleasantness of the staff. I believe Dr. Koonce to be exceptional in his seeking the details of my issues and he was patient and kind in answering all of my questions and wasted no time scheduling me to address my issues. My husband informed me that he was impressed with the doctor following my surgery, as he took the time to explain my issues and answered all his questions as well. I have recommended him to others and have returned to him for other issues as well.
