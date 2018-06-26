See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Cassidy Gillaspie, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Gillaspie works at Memorial Psychiatry Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Memorial Psychiatry
    929 Gessner Rd Ste 2000, Houston, TX 77024 (713) 973-1007
    Cigna

    Jun 26, 2018
    Dr. Gillespie has proven herself to be an exceptional psychiatrist to our daughter during what can only be described as a very dark time inside modern day public schools. We have seen three separate psychiatrists, and no one has held a candle to Dr. Gillespie. She's warm, kind and has an ability to see past all the "smoke and mirrors" other doctors couldn't. We are truly blessed to have our daughter in such capable hands!
    Mary V. in Katy, TX — Jun 26, 2018
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    17 years of experience
    English
    1326247701
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Dr. Cassidy Gillaspie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Gillaspie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gillaspie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Gillaspie works at Memorial Psychiatry Associates in Houston, TX.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillaspie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillaspie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillaspie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

