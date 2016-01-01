Overview

Dr. Cassia Portugal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Medicine and Public Of Medicine In Salvador, Brazil and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.



Dr. Portugal works at First Choice Pediatrics in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL, Sanford, FL, Winter Springs, FL, Winter Garden, FL, Longwood, FL and Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.