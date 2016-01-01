Dr. Cassey Vessels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vessels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassey Vessels, MD
Dr. Cassey Vessels, MD is a dermatologist in Owensboro, KY. Dr. Vessels completed a residency at University of Tennessee Health Science Center. She currently practices at Dermatology Center of Owensboro and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Vessels is board certified in Dermatology.
Dermatology Center of Owensboro2200 E Parrish Ave Ste 205, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 663-1078
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Transylvania University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vessels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vessels.
