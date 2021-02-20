See All Oncologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Cassann Blake, MD

Surgical Oncology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Cassann Blake, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Blake works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331
    CCF - West Palm Beach
    525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 20, 2021
    Dr Blake has a direct yet warm approach as she provides clear, precise and detailed information regarding your diagnosis and treatment plan. I feel fortunate to have her as a vital member of my medical team. Mara English 2/18/2021
    — Feb 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cassann Blake, MD

    Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1376580860
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    SUNY Downstate
    Medical Education
    University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Howard University
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cassann Blake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blake is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Blake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Blake has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blake on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

