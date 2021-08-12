Dr. Wormack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassandra Wormack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cassandra Wormack, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wormack works at
Locations
-
1
Vpa PC4444 W Bristol Rd Ste 150, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 230-9500
-
2
South Reno8040 S Virginia St Ste 4, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 770-7480
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wormack?
My primary doctor was unavailable and I was assigned to Dr Wormack as a interim doctor. I will say she is extremely thorough, personable and friendly. She ordered all the necessary tests, got prior authorization on medication the insurance initially denied. She called me on Saturday morning with the results of my lab tests and the immediate steps needed to address two serious issues, and personally returned a call regarding medication questions rather than having it relayed through a nurse like most do. I honestly cannot say enough about her and just wish I could have kept her as my primary doctor. Thank you for all your help.
About Dr. Cassandra Wormack, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1023217437
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wormack accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wormack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wormack works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wormack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wormack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wormack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wormack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.