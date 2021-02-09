See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Cassandra Wertz, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cassandra Wertz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Wertz works at First Primary Care in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Primary Care
    8582 Katy Fwy Ste 110, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 280-7991

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abnormal Thyroid
Osteopenia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abnormal Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 09, 2021
    Dr. Wertz is amazing. She is the most thorough and caring doctor I have ever had. She is proactive in treatment options and cares about her patients. I started going to her when she was at her previous clinic and followed her to First Primary Care.
    Deedra McFadden — Feb 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Cassandra Wertz, MD
    About Dr. Cassandra Wertz, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558688937
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cassandra Wertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wertz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wertz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wertz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

