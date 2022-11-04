Dr. Cassandra Vogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra Vogel, MD
Overview
Dr. Cassandra Vogel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Big Rapids, MI.

Locations
Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital (Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Urology)722 Locust St Ste 2, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vogel always listens well and is happy to answer any questions. She remembers details about your medical history and checks to see how things are going. Her bedside manner would put anyone at ease. I would recommend Dr. Vogel to any of my friends.
About Dr. Cassandra Vogel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1942721816
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vogel using Healthline FindCare.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.
