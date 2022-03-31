Dr. Tomczak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassandra Tomczak, DPM
Overview
Dr. Cassandra Tomczak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Dr. Tomczak works at
Locations
Legacy Medical Group-Foot and Ankle19250 SW 65th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 413-2005
Legacy Medical Group-Foot and Ankle2800 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 413-2005
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Total Ankle Replacement surgery. I consulted with Dr. Tomczak in November of 2021 and options were discussed. My ankle was suffering from Post Traumatic Arthritis and I had lost almost all mobility in the ankle joint. It was getting too painful to even walk on. I chose the option of Total Ankle Replacement. There were a couple of months of no weight bearing and then a month of walking in a boot. But after the three months I am totally pain free in the ankle and have almost as much mobility in the ankle joint as my original birth ankle had! It is amazing to think how much this Total Ankle Arthroplasty surgery has changed things. I was to the point were I was almost unable to walk at all and now I can walk for miles with no pain in the ankle. Just got back from a trip to Hawaii and went walking on the beach and around the city for numerous miles every day. It's Great. Thank you Dr. Tomczak and your surgery team. I will be forever grateful. Steve Musch
About Dr. Cassandra Tomczak, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Summit Orthopaedics Foot and Ankle Fellowship
- Kaiser Permanante
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- University of Wisconsin
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomczak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomczak works at
Dr. Tomczak has seen patients for Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomczak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomczak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomczak.
