Overview

Dr. Cassandra Tomczak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.

Dr. Tomczak works at Women's Healthcare Associates, LLC in Tualatin, OR with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Legacy Medical Group-Foot and Ankle
    19250 SW 65th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 (503) 413-2005
  2
    Legacy Medical Group-Foot and Ankle
    2800 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR 97227 (503) 413-2005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Foot Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Foot Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 31, 2022
    Total Ankle Replacement surgery. I consulted with Dr. Tomczak in November of 2021 and options were discussed. My ankle was suffering from Post Traumatic Arthritis and I had lost almost all mobility in the ankle joint. It was getting too painful to even walk on. I chose the option of Total Ankle Replacement. There were a couple of months of no weight bearing and then a month of walking in a boot. But after the three months I am totally pain free in the ankle and have almost as much mobility in the ankle joint as my original birth ankle had! It is amazing to think how much this Total Ankle Arthroplasty surgery has changed things. I was to the point were I was almost unable to walk at all and now I can walk for miles with no pain in the ankle. Just got back from a trip to Hawaii and went walking on the beach and around the city for numerous miles every day. It's Great. Thank you Dr. Tomczak and your surgery team. I will be forever grateful. Steve Musch
    Steve Musch — Mar 31, 2022
    About Dr. Cassandra Tomczak, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689991804
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Summit Orthopaedics Foot and Ankle Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanante
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Tomczak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomczak has seen patients for Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomczak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomczak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomczak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomczak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomczak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

