Dr. Cassandra Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Cassandra Thomas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Cancer Center900 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Medical Oncology2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 303, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cassandra Thomas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
