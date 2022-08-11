Dr. Cassandra Redifer, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra Redifer, DMD
Overview
Dr. Cassandra Redifer, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rockledge, FL.
Dr. Redifer works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care of Viera East1930 Viera Blvd # 102, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 521-4419Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Redifer?
Without a doubt the best dentist I’ve ever been to. Dr. Redifer has the best bedside manner and is both professional and personable. The entire staff is beyond kind and welcoming. They take their time to make sure you are informed and comfortable during your visit.
About Dr. Cassandra Redifer, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1871152629
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redifer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redifer accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Redifer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Redifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redifer works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Redifer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redifer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.