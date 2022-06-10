Dr. Cassandra Puccinelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puccinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra Puccinelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Cassandra Puccinelli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
Locations
NorthBay Health Ear, Nose, Throat, and Voice1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 305, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
DR. CASSANDRA PUCCINELLI WAS BROUGHT IN TO CHI HEALTH IN OMAHA, NE. TO PREFORM MY THYROID SURGERY, COMPLETE REMOVAL. SHE IS VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE AND THOROUGH. DR. PUCCINELLI EXPLAINED THE PROCEDURE VERY WELL, WHICH HELPED TO RELIEVE SOME ANXIETY AND ANXIOUSNESS. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR. PUCCINELLI. SHE IS TRULY THE BEST OF THE BEST!!
About Dr. Cassandra Puccinelli, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puccinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Puccinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puccinelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puccinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puccinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.