Overview

Dr. Cassandra Papak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. 

Dr. Papak works at Foot and Ankle Clinic Of Michiana in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Donald D Mcgowan Dpm
    3015 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN 46615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 288-8200
  2. 2
    Memorial Hospital of South Bend
    615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 288-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 17, 2016
    I went to Dr. Papak on a recommendation from a friend and have received excellent care. The ease of scheduling and the manner in which patients are handled is very good. I have no criticism at all of this office or of Dr. Papak.
    Niles, MI — Apr 17, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Cassandra Papak, DPM
    About Dr. Cassandra Papak, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396031837
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cassandra Papak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Papak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Papak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papak works at Foot and Ankle Clinic Of Michiana in South Bend, IN. View the full address on Dr. Papak’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Papak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

