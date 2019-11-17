Overview

Dr. Cassandra Ohlsen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ohlsen works at Cypress Coast Physical Therapy in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.