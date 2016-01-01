Overview

Dr. Cassandra Muxen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Muxen works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in North Haven, CT and Wethersfield, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

