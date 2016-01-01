Dr. Cassandra Muxen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muxen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra Muxen, MD
Overview
Dr. Cassandra Muxen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center.
Locations
Ochsner Center for Primary Care and Wellness1401 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4747
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group190 Universal Dr, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 694-7550
Ochsner Health System1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4747
Special Care Hh Sercs Inc Dba Healthso1290 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (203) 694-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cassandra Muxen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1346744513
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
