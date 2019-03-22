See All Hematologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Cassandra Moore, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cassandra Moore, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Moore works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Cancer
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 702-3719

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Vitamin B Deficiency

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Based on 3 ratings
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Cassandra Moore, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cassandra Moore, MD?
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moore to family and friends

Dr. Moore's Office & Staff

  Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  Staff friendliness and courteousness
  Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Moore

  Level of trust in provider's decisions
  How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  How well provider listens and answers questions
  Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  Your gender:
  Your age group:
  Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
About Dr. Cassandra Moore, MD

  • Hematology & Oncology
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1114966298
Education & Certifications

  • Duke University Med Center|University Of Ma Med School
  • DUKE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.