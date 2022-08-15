Dr. Cassandra Milling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra Milling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cassandra Milling, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Milling works at
Locations
-
1
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milling?
Dr Cassandra Milling was professional and courteous. She listened and took great notes. She was very thorough.
About Dr. Cassandra Milling, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1790032118
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Milling using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Milling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milling works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Milling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.