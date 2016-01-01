Dr. Cassandra Klyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra Klyman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
The Genen Group - Weho8235 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (310) 892-4284Monday11:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday11:00am - 6:00pm
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Psychiatry
- 60 years of experience
- English
- Mi Psa Institute
- Sinai Hospital
- Chldns Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Barnard College, Columbia University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Klyman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klyman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Klyman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klyman.
