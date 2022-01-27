Dr. Cassandra Curtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra Curtis, MD
Overview
Dr. Cassandra Curtis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Locations
American Health Network of Indiana LLC7151 Marsh Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 216-2000
Family Medicine and Specialty Care Services - AHN, Indianapolis, IN4880 Century Plaza Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 216-2000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curtis was able to get me in quickly and spent lots of time listening to my issues. She was happy to help me explore many (non-opioid) options for treating fibromyalgia pain and symptoms. Her office is willing to fight with insurance even when don't want to pay for most treatments and is helpful exploring different programs and options to be able to afford the medicines that work best.
About Dr. Cassandra Curtis, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1093808917
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.