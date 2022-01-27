See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Cassandra Curtis, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Cassandra Curtis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Dr. Curtis works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Health Network of Indiana LLC
    7151 Marsh Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 216-2000
  2. 2
    Family Medicine and Specialty Care Services - AHN, Indianapolis, IN
    4880 Century Plaza Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 216-2000
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cassandra Curtis, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English
    • 1093808917
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cassandra Curtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curtis works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Curtis’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

