Overview

Dr. Cassandra Bittenbender, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Bittenbender works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

