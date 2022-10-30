See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Cassandra Albertin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cassandra Albertin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.

Dr. Albertin works at UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN and Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U of M Hospital Home Health Services
    420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 626-6628
  2. 2
    Lilydale Office
    971 Sibley Memorial Hwy Ste 350, Saint Paul, MN 55118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 770-3320
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Partners Ob-gyn PA
    2945 Hazelwood St Ste 210, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 770-3320
  4. 4
    Old Location
    1737 Beam Ave, Maplewood, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 770-3320

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 30, 2022
    I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Albertin and that's saying a lot because the OBGYN is definitely a difficult appointment for me. She is very kind and has a excellent bedside manner. She is educated in sexual trauma and is very accommodating. She is the ONLY OBGYN I will see now because every visit has been pleasant and I have left feeling more educated about my body and the choices I can make to stay healthy.
    About Dr. Cassandra Albertin, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457693293
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Undergraduate School
    • University MN
