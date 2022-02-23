Overview

Dr. Caspian Folmsbee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Folmsbee works at Rush University Internists in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.