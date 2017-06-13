Overview

Dr. Casilda Hermo, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Hermo works at Nashville Pediatric Infectious Disease in Nashville, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.