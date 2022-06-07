See All Cardiologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Casey Wong, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Casey Wong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. 

Dr. Wong works at The Optical Shoppe in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ and Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Optical Shoppe
    419 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-9300
    Dialysis Clinic Inc.
    2 Research Way, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-9300
    Princeton Medical Group P.A.
    3 Liberty St, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Jun 07, 2022
    My primary care provider (PCP) referred me to Dr. Wong to seek clearance for upcoming surgery for pinched nerves. My PCP was concerned about "irregular heartbeats" on a recent EKG and wanted an expert opinion. I brought Dr. Wong two printouts of recent EKGs, and he impressed me by doing something I have rarely experienced in a doctor's visit. He showed me the printouts and explained what the irregular patterns meant and why they were not problematic. His ability and willingness to interpret complex medical data in terms that can be understood by a layperson was unusual, informative, and reassuring. He asked questions to know the "whole" me, not just isolated bits of testing data, and he based his evaluation about my clearance for surgery on the "whole" me. Dr. Wong enthusiastically celebrated my healthy habits and encouraged me to strive for my healthy lifestyle goals. He spent considerable time talking with me. I left feeling buoyed and would definitely see him again if needed.
    About Dr. Casey Wong, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1104143148
    Education & Certifications

    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Casey Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

