Dr. Casey Tramp, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Casey Tramp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Casey Tramp, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Kansas University Medical School and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Tramp works at
Goppert - Trinity Family Care6675 Holmes Rd Ste 360, Kansas City, MO 64131 (816) 375-8994Wednesday8:00am - 7:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Research Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform".
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1285687871
- Truman Medical Center Lakewood
- BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER
- Kansas University Medical School
Dr. Tramp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tramp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tramp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tramp works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tramp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tramp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tramp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tramp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.