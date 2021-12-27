Overview

Dr. Casey Stelter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Mckay Dee Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Stelter works at Layton Family Medicine in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.