Dr. Prough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey Prough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Casey Prough, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine.
Locations
White Oak Psychiatric Services4045 NE Lakewood Way Ste 130, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 886-2184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is excellent at what he does. He does take the time with you if you are having changes or need the time, but if you are doing great he doesn't waste your time either. I have recommended him to others and will continue to do so. He is always on time as well which i appreciate.
About Dr. Casey Prough, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1396723706
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- Tulane University
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Prough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Prough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prough.
