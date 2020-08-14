See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Casey Peavler, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Casey Peavler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital and Pikeville Medical Center.

Dr. Peavler works at Integra Functional Internal Medicine in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integra Functional Internal Medicine
    951 NW 13th St Ste 5B, Boca Raton, FL 33486 (561) 558-4619
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbus Regional Hospital
  • Pikeville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypokalemia
Anemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypokalemia
Anemia

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 14, 2020
    About Dr. Casey Peavler, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407276538
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charles E Schmidt Coll of Med At Fl Atlantic Univ
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Casey Peavler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peavler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peavler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peavler works at Integra Functional Internal Medicine in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Peavler’s profile.

    Dr. Peavler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peavler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peavler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peavler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

