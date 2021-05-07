Dr. Casey Niekamp, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niekamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey Niekamp, DMD
Overview
Dr. Casey Niekamp, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodstock, GA.
Dr. Niekamp works at
Locations
-
1
Hickory Commons Dental Care6759 Hickory Rd, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (678) 218-6713
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Niekamp! Has literally saved my life. Due to my health issues I lost a lot of my teeth. I am in the fashion Field and it is very hard to speak with clients & try to hide your smile. She has the ability to transition your mouth into a master piece. My Smile is not even complete & it is Amazing so far. I can Cry! Just to see my Before pics to my Now pics are breathtaking. I thank this doctor for saving my health, I can eat more better( lost 60lbs), Career is on its peak & my relationship. Thank you Dr. Niekamp. Ms. Ray.
About Dr. Casey Niekamp, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1508396375
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niekamp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niekamp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Niekamp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Niekamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Niekamp works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Niekamp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niekamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niekamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niekamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.