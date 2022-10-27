Dr. Casey Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey Morris, MD
Overview
Dr. Casey Morris, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA.
Dr. Morris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Health4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-0977Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
Very professional, knowledgeable, warm and caring personality
About Dr. Casey Morris, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1235548140
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.