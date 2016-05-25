Overview

Dr. Casey Mickler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Mickler works at Pediatric Specialist Tower in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Ft Walton Bch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.