Dr. Casey McCraw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Casey McCraw, MD is a Female Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. McCraw works at
Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Urology9053 S Pecos Rd Ste 2900, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 901-5119Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Las Vegas Urology, LLP - Green Valley8915 S Pecos Rd Ste 19A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 900-0642
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the unpleasant experience of going to a very well known Urologist attached to Summerlin hospital. He did a penile implant and chose to only fill about half of my cavity with the prosthetic, thereby cutting the size in half. I went to see Dr. Casey and he explained everything to me and made suggestions as to how to proceed. The great news is that he not only completely restored things but also was able to achieve what the first Dr. didn't after all. I would recommend him to anyone without hesitation!
About Dr. Casey McCraw, MD
- Female Urology
- English
- 1336403260
Education & Certifications
- Urology Centers of Alabama, PC
- Augusta University
- Augusta University
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
