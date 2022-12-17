Dr. Casey McClone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey McClone, MD
Dr. Casey McClone, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in St Johns, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists St. Johns3055 County Road 210 W Ste 110, St Johns, FL 32259 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Flagler Hospital
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. McClone treated my shoulder injury/bursitis condition with a painless steroid injection today with no wait. I highly recommend him and Southeast Orthopedic Specialists for their professionalism. Thank you for a great experience!
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1760688998
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville Primary Care Sports Medicine Program
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Dr. McClone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. McClone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.