Dr. Casey Madura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey Madura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Casey Madura, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM).
Dr. Madura works at
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madura?
Dr. Madura has provided excellent care for as long as I've been seen him. He has always listened to what I have to say about my symptoms and progress and has always remained respectful and clear in our interactions.
About Dr. Casey Madura, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1013172949
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham (GME)
- University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics - Madison (GME)
- University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics - Madison (GME)
- University of Michigan (SOM)
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Madura using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Madura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madura works at
Dr. Madura has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Madura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.