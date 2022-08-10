Overview

Dr. Casey Kowalik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center, University Health Truman Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Kowalik works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS, Overland Park, KS and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.