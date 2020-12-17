Overview

Dr. Casey Kolendich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anaconda, MT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital, Community Hospital Of Anaconda, Saint Patrick Hospital and St. Luke Community Hospital.



Dr. Kolendich works at Community Hospital Of Anaconda in Anaconda, MT with other offices in Missoula, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.