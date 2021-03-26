Dr. Kinman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey Kinman, MD
Dr. Casey Kinman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Healthtexas Provider Network2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 425, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (469) 800-1330
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving1901 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 579-8280
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Kinman is amazing! She is always positive and upbeat. She’s caring, informative, patient, and thorough. So happy I found her to take care of me!
About Dr. Casey Kinman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Kinman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinman has seen patients for Cervicitis, Ovarian Cysts and Colporrhaphy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.