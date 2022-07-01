Dr. Casey Kernan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kernan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey Kernan, DO
Overview
Dr. Casey Kernan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA.
Dr. Kernan works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bremerton2601 Cherry Ave Ste 315, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kernan?
Met Dr. Kernan yesterday for my yearly physical and we was very find and send 30 minutes talking about my medical history. He also sent me some stuff to check out in Bremerton since my husband and I just moved here. Having him as my PCP was one of the best parts of my day. He is also part of the LGBTQ community.
About Dr. Casey Kernan, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1861982944
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kernan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kernan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kernan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kernan works at
Dr. Kernan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kernan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kernan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kernan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.