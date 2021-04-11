Overview

Dr. Casey Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Johnson works at Kentucky Eye Care in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Astigmatism and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.