Dr. Green has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey Green, MD
Overview
Dr. Casey Green, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
-
1
Dominian Diagnostics LLC2219 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 Directions (844) 713-0397
-
2
Addiction Campuses of Texas LLC1100 E Southlake Blvd Ste 200, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 756-1293
-
3
Connections Wellness Group2701 Shoreline Dr Ste 151, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 222-2399Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
Dr Casey Green now works at Fort Behavior in Fort Worth
About Dr. Casey Green, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962656272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.